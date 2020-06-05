Kate Beckinsale Chastises 'Mean-Spirited' Commenter Over 'All Lives Matter' Post on Tribute to Breonna Taylor

Kate Beckinsale is condemning a follower who left an All Lives Matter comment on her post demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman killed by Louisville police in her own home. Reposting a petition in which she asks for posthumous justice for the EMT, Beckinsale was quick to set straight a commenter who brought up the death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was killed in a recent protest.

"Ok, now do David Dorn. #alllivesmatter," the follower wrote. Beckinsale responded, "What's really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman's death and saying ‘what about someone else‘ actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate." Calling Dorn's death a "f—ing tragedy," the actress noted that the "mean spirited" comment using "a slogan which offends" will stop people from mourning his death as it should be.

"Serve him better," she continued, "All these deaths are tragic and could ALL have been avoided. ALL. Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don't make a fight where there isn't a fight it's disrespecting both and all."

The Underworld actress' other followers praised her for using her platform to speak out. "Well said Kate," one commenter wrote, adding, "Hopefully this movement will cause change as it really is time for Racism to stop, we are not born into it.. we are taught to hate and thus can be educated to stop. Keep doing your thing.... Hopefully one day trolls will return to bridges and haters will be a insignificant minority. "

Beckinsale is one of the many celebrities to support Black Lives Matter in the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody last week. Singer Billie Eilish took to Instagram not long after Floyd's death to explain why the phrase All Lives Matter is so offensive in a lengthy note that quickly went viral.

"If I hear one more white person say ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr' one more f—ing time, I'm gonna lose my f—ing mind," she wrote. "Will you shut the f— up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself." She continued, "This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."