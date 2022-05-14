Kardashians Manager Angela Kukawski's Ex-Boyfriend Enters Plea in Trial Over Her Murder

✖

The man accused of murdering a former manager of the Kardashians has pleaded not guilty. Investigators say Angela Kukawski died from sharp and blunt force injuries to the head and neck, and strangulation. She was found dead just two days before Christmas in 2021. The 55-year-old mother also worked with other high-profile celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Offest – as well as with the estate of Tupac Shakur. Her ex-boyfriend, Jason Barker, is said to be responsible for her death.

Prosecutors claim Barker tortured Kukawski with a knife and a firearm "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury." According to The Sun, he entered his not guilty plea before Judge David Yaroslavsky. He remains behind bars ahead of a preliminary hearing on June 16, 2022, and even recently celebrated his 50th birthday in jail. His bail is set at $3.07million.

Police suspect that Barker killed Kukawski inside her Sherman Oaks home. Afterward, he placed her body in her car and drove to a Simi Valley residence belonging to a family member, and then allegedly fled.

Kukawski was a mother of five who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills. The company specializes in "financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net-worth individuals." They represent an array of individuals in music, film and television, and beyond.

Todd C. Bozick of Boulevard's told Variety in a statement after Kukawski's death: "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. The Kardashian-Jenner family also released a statement, saying: "Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time." Minaj echoed similar sentiments, calling Kukawski a hard worker.

Offset shared an emotional tribute to his Instagram Stories. "R.I.P Angie such a sweetheart you helped me so much," he wrote. "Talked to you every week I'm in disbelieve (sic) SMH prayer to your soul."

Friends of her's told Variety that she was "a straight shooter" and was "beloved" in her industry.