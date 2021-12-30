Kardashian Family Speaks out After Business Manager Dies in Suspected Homicide

The Kardashian/Jenner family is speaking out on the tragic murder of their longtime business manager and friend, Angela “Angie” Kukawski. Kukawski, 55, was a beloved and respected Los Angeles business manager who worked with the Kardashians, the estate of Tupac Shakur, Nicki Minaj, and other heavy hitters in the business. Her boyfriend, Jason Baker, is currently behind bars and charged with her murder. “Angela was truly the best,” the famous family said in a statement to TMZ. “She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

The LAPD told media outlets that Kukawski’s murder was brutal. They believe the murder weapon used on Kukawski was a knife. The D.A. claims Kukawski’s boyfriend killed her “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22. The following day, LA and Simi Valley police discovered her body inside her car. The car was parked on a street in Simi Valley. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Kukawski’s death a homicide.

Baker, 49, remains behind bars on a $3.07 million bail. “Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley,” the LA Police Department said in a statement, as reported by ABC7.

Kukawski was the mother of five, her friends told Variety. She was “beloved” in the industry and remembered as a “heart-working…straight-shooter.” Kukawski most recently worked for Boulevard Management, a firm that specializes in financial management services for entertainers, athletes, and other entrepreneurs. The firm advises clients on asset management, tax preparation, insurance, and estate and retirement planning, and other business offerings.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Boulevard’s Todd Bozick said in a statement to Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”