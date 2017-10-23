Kardashians Go After Michigan Bakery Sharing Their Name

It’s not easy sharing a last name with a celebrity, especially if your last name is Kardashian. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are going after the owner of Kardashian Bakery & Grill, even though he claims he’s a distant relative.

The Blast reports that Hratch Kardachian, who spells his last name with a “c” instead of an “s,” wants to trademark his restaurant logo. He uses the “s” for his logo though, and the Kardashian sisters want to stop him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: All the Lawsuits the Kardashians Are Currently Facing

The restaurant serves Armenian food, including pizzas and pita sandwiches.

Kardachian’s wife Sandra told Page Six she doesn’t see what the big deal is. After all, it’s their name too.

“Legally with [it’s with] a ‘c,’ but traditionally it’s with an ‘s.’ I didn’t want to change my paperwork through Social Security and stuff when I married my husband,” Sandra said. “But he never changed it on his end. It’s supposed to be with an ‘s.’”

Sources for The Blast said Kardachian claims he’s a distant relative of the late Robert Kardashian. Sandra told Page Six his father was related to the Kardashians’ grandfather.

Sandra said she would be open to talking to the more famous Kardashians. They didn’t comment on the situation.

More: Kim Kardashian Sued over Her Cosmetics Line

“I would talk to them. Like I said, they’re related to my husband,” Sandra told Page Six. “They’re still family at the end of the day.”