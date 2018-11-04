Kardashian-Jenner Clan Send Birthday Love to Kendall Jenner: ‘Never Met a Sweeter or Prettier Human Being’

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday, with the Kardashian-Jenner clan bringing their messages of love for the model to social media.

In honor of the special day, most of Kendall’s siblings and family members shared tributes for her, adding just how special they feel for having her as a member of the beloved reality television family.

Out of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall has always stood out as the one with the least interest in the television spotlight. The model sticks mostly to her work as a model and takes more of a supporting role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Take a look at how the Kardashian-Jenner family paid tribute to Kendall on her special day.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim sweetly shared an adorable throwback photo of baby Kendall and herself having a sweet moment, along with a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday [Kendall Jenner] I’ve never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life! I hope you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I’m so happy you are my sister. I love you.”

Kris Jenner

America’s favorite momager took to Instagram to share one of her sweet birthday collages featuring photos from different stages of Kendall’s life.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl [Kendall Jenner]!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo”

Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall’s dad shared her own Instagram throwback shot, featuring baby Kendall yawning while wearing the cutest headband.

“My little [Kendall Jenner] was having a rough day almost 23 years ago. But today she celebrates her 23rd birthday and is having an amazing day. I am so proud of everything you do and the beautiful woman you are. I am beyond proud to call you my daughter. Happy birthday baby!”

Kylie Jenner

Kylie shared a collection of photos of herself and her older sister, including shots from vacations, photos with Kris as well as others showcasing the two wearing adorable outfits.

“happy birthday to my partner in crime, my best friend, my sister! [Kendall Jenner] i couldn’t have done it all without you,” she wrote on the caption.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney shared some throwback shots on her Instagram Story throughout the day. But around Saturday evening, the mother of three posted a photo of herself and Kendall on vacation.

“To my sister who gets me when none of the others do with that sweetness that you have had since the day you were born and really held on to. Wishing you an enchanting Birthday my sister. I couldn’t live without you.”

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé shared her own photo gallery of memories with her younger sister, including photos from Halloween and some throwback photos. She also included a video of the two sisters twirling around in a particular sweet moment.

“Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn’t imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren’t as lucky as us – not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister!”

How She Celebrated

Kendall seems to have kept celebrations low-key this year. She showed off flower arrangements and cakes from her friends at her apartment, as PEOPLE first reported.

She also revealed she had relaxed during the day watching horse shows.

Love from her friends

The birthday wishes also came from Kendall’s friends, including Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Singer Justine Skye used the birthday celebration to share a hilarious anecdote from a 2017 trip to the Bahamas.

“Sooo we never posted this video but it’s just too funny not to post for [kendall Jenner’s] bday. We went on vacation one time and basically got chased down by rabid wild dogs.. they don’t look that scary in this video but I promise it was terrifying,” she wrote alongside the video.

“I left Hailey [Baldwin] for dead and hopped on Ken’s jet ski .. and she decided.. once we were in the clear.. to drive it straight into a rock. Lmfao.. we eventually went back to get Hailey.. she was fine,” Skye added. “The dogs never gave up. This was all the footage we got thanks to Bella.. Renell was really scared as you can see.. and then we took a celebratory shot once we made it back safe to show our appreciation for life. THE END. Happy Birthday Kenny, Love You!”