Kardashian Family Still Following Tristan Thompson on Social Media Amid Cheating Reports

Amid swelling reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and the KarJenner clan is still following the basketball player on social media.

It was originally reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been unfollowed on Instagram by all members of the KarJenner clan – including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. However, it turns out that all members of the famous family, except for Disick, are still following Thompson. It also appears that Khloé has not deleted photos of the couple together from her account.

Thompson’s alleged infidelity made headlines Tuesday when a video was published showing him and a mystery brunette many fans seem to believe is Instagram model Lani Blair seemingly kissing at a club in New York City on Saturday. The seething details continued to emerge in the following hours, including reports that Thompson and Blair had ended the night at the Four Seasons in Manhattan’s Financial District, where they reportedly spent four hours before emerging.

The woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee on Instagram, took to her Instagram story shortly after the cheating allegations hit, where she posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and number of NSFW text messages allegedly with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. She also alleged that she is pregnant, though she did not name the father.

An older video from October 2017 was published Tuesday of security tape showing Thompson getting cozy with two other women, and kissing one, at a Washington D.C. hooka lounge. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

Thompson, who has been dating Khloé Kardsahian since 2016 and is expecting a baby girl with her any day now, returned to Cleveland Wednesday, where the Cavaliers are prepping to take on the New York Knicks.

Despite the cheating reports, Kardashian still intends to deliver her baby in Cleveland, as she is too far along into her pregnancy to safely fly. While the Kardashian’s due date is not known, TMZ reported that the baby may be coming soon, with momager Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and other family members scheduled to fly to Ohio Thursday and Friday as Khloé is reportedly having early contractions.

Thompson and Kardashian met in August 2016 after being introduced by Haqq McCray’s sister Malika Haqq in August 2016. The pair soon began dating, and news broke in December 2017 that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson, with the couple taking to Instagram with a black and white photo of Kardashian’s bump, which Khloé called her “dream come true.”