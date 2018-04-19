Kardashian Family Doctor Delivered John Stamos’ New Baby

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh have a fuller house thanks to Dr. Paul Crane, the same doctor who delivered the Kardashian sisters and their children.

The Blast obtained the birth certificate for William Christopher Stamos, who was born on April 10 at 8:32 p.m. It lists Crane as the doctor who delivered the baby.

Crane is a familiar name to Kardashian fans, as he delivered Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. He also delivered their children — Penelope, Mason, North, Saint and Dream. Although he did not deliver Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, Kim made sure he was in the room in January when a surrogate gave birth to Chicago. Khloe even had him fly to Cleveland for the birth of daughter True Thompson.

The 54-year-old Stamos shared the news of his first baby’s birth on Instagram hours after Billy came into the world.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed,” Stamos wrote.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Thursday Stamos said McHugh handled the delivery perfectly.

“My wife was so beautiful and so graceful through it all, like she does life. I mean, she just kind of breezed through,” he said of McHugh’s labor. “I hate to tell women, but she did it in about 20 minutes. It happens so fast and then they were like, ‘Take pictures! Grab her leg!’ And then it was over, but it was just beautiful.”

Stamos said he was “pretty impressed” with Billy’s hair.

“It’s more beautiful than I imagined,” Stamos told ET of being a dad. “Everything is more colorful, more exciting. Music, you know, sounds better. He’s just a beautiful little boy.”

Stamos is best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House, a role he reprises for Netflix’s Fuller House. He married the 32-year-old McHugh on Feb. 3, a few weeks after they announced they were expecting.

Before Billy was born, Stamos talked about how excited he was to finally become a dad.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos told PEOPLE, referring to his TV roles, in December. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

He said the couple planned on getting married anyway, but the pregnancy influenced them to push it up.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos recalled. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”