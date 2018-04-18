Kanye West Says He’s Writing ‘Real-Time’ Book on Twitter Feed

Kanye West waxed philosophical for a series of 17 tweets on Wednesday morning, where he revealed that his Twitter feed is a book he’s writing in “real time.”

West began with some advice to struggling creative people everywhere, describing meditative methods and daily routines to help people be themselves and align with positivity.

He advised his followers: “when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie.”

About halfway through this soliloquy, the rapper stopped to classify his writing as a “book.”

“[O]h by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

“I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it,” he added a minute later. “When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”

He then went on to decry the value placed on “originality” in artistic expression.

“Cars have four wheels. Hoodies have hoods,” West reasoned. “It’s amusing to me when some one says this is an original hoodie. Bro… it’s a hoodie”.

The early morning Twitter rant had a lot of people praising West, recalling why they missed him during his absence from the social media network.

“Kanye said deactivate all the parody Kanye West twitter accounts I’ll do the job from here on out,” joked one person.

“Kanye West came back to Twitter spreading love and light and I’m here for all of it,” wrote another.

The tweets also sparked a debate among creative people on Twitter, especially authors. While West is undeniably one of the most successful creators of our time, both in music and fashion, some took issue with his claims about creative process.

“Every writer: ‘I will work on this “book” when I feel like it,’” joked comic book writer Evan Narcisse.

However, the majority of replies to West’s tweeting spree were pleas from fans for him to release new music.

The rapper’s last album, The Life of Pablo, came out in February of 2016. At the time, he promised another album by the end of that summer. However, he later cancelled many tour dates following an armed robbery in his wife‘s Paris hotel room, and was hospitalized for several days for temporary psychosis.