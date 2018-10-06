Kanye West Surprises Fans by Deleting Social Media Accounts, Instagram and Twitter

Kanye West has disappeared from social media, deleting both his Twitter and Instagram accounts after his controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

West’s social media pages disappeared just before 5 p.m. ET, TMZ pointed out. West did not issue a statement on his decision to leave social media behind.

Last weekend, West delivered a speech in favor of President Donald Trump after Saturday Night Live ended and wore a “Make America Great Again” hat during his final performance. West also received criticism for suggesting the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution be abolished, even though the amendment ended slavery.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West tweeted on Sept. 30, alongside a photo of himself wearing the “MAGA” hat. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

The rapper later tried to clarify his statement by calling for the 13th amendment to be amended.

“Not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform,” he wrote.

Later in the week, West claimed he was reaching out to Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who protested police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem. He also told TMZ how he was trying to arrange a meeting between Kaepernick and Trump.

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that s— of b— statement and we can be on the same page,” West told TMZ on Oct. 3.

In another tweet this week, West claimed his father beat cancer, writing “My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear.”

West’s latest bizarre antics came as he was supposed to release another album, Yandhi. He planned to release it last weekend, after his SNL performance, but it has been delayed. He told TMZ it was delayed because he is going to Africa to finish the album.

West now plans to release Yandhi on Nov. 23, Black Friday.

A source told PEOPLE this week that West’s current round of erratic behavior is linked to the 11th anniversary of his mother Donda West’s death in 2007.

“He’s up in the middle of the night texting, calling, messaging everyone and he doesn’t make any sense,” the source told the magazine. “He’s rambling. His ideas aren’t always completely bad, but then he can’t communicate them and it gets confused in his own mind. He’s such a confused guy.”

