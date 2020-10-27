Kanye West Reacts to Jennifer Aniston's Plea to Fans Not to Vote for Him

✖

Kanye West has some thoughts on Jennifer Aniston urging her following not to vote for him as president. Along with several other A-list celebrities, Aniston posted a photo of herself sending in her ballot via mail, but it was the political message that West wasn't a fan of. In a long caption, the Friends star shared her thoughts, ending with, "PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible [pray hands emoji]."

"#VOTED or [Joe Biden] and [Kamala Harris]," she wrote in the first sentence as she gave away who she's in support of. "I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early [clap hands emoji] I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died." Before ending it with West, she asked her audience to question who will be affected. However, West took to social media and shared his thoughts as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper took a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article titled, "Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye." According to Page Six, he captioned the post, "Wow [shock face emoji] that Rogan interview got em shook Let's goooooooo." West was referring to his interview with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he discussed an array of topics from his presidential campaign to mental health.

"There's people who say to me: 'Well, music is bigger, or more influential than politics or celebrities are more influential," West said during the Rogan interview. "I thought of it like if I was a pastor of a 100,000-person church, but then I was also a captain, a sailor, and then we went to war and I said: 'I'm gonna make this ship that has 1000 people on it because God is calling me to take this position.'"

West has shown his support for President Donald Trump and has since stood his ground on running for president. During the first evening of early voting, West took to Twitter to show that he was beating both Trump and Biden in the state of Kentucky at that time.