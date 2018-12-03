Kanye West Reveals His Favorite TV Show Is ‘Rick and Morty’

Kanye West was characteristically curt with reporters this week, though he still took the time to shout out his favorite TV show — Rick and Morty.

West has established his love for Rick and Morty over the last few weeks, mainly through posts of uncredited fan art featuring himself. On Monday, he even took a break from his silent treatment of street reporters to shout out the beloved cartoon.

West and his wife, Kim Kardashian got out of a black car at the Versace Fashion show in New York City, where a gaggle of reporters and photographers were waiting. One cameraman for The Blast asked the rapper what his favorite TV show is these days. Kardashian kept her sunglasses on and her head down as she hurried through the crowd, and West did the same. However, he did answer the question without looking at the cameraman.

“Rick and Morty,” he said in a flat tone. He walked past before there was time for a follow up.

West’s love for Rick and Morty is no secret at this point. The rapper professed his love for the show back in May when it got a massive 70-episode pick up at Adult Swim. In June, Kardashian even reached out to co-creator and star Justin Roiland, who recorded a birthday song for West.

Finally, in October, West’s fandom became a regular part of his social media output. The rapper began posting fan art featuring himself and Kardashian rendered in Rick and Morty style, surrounded by interdimensional portals. In these drawings — the artist behind which remains unknown — West almost always holds Rick’s signature portal gun hin his hand.

The series creators, Roiland and Dan Harmon, are big fans of West’s as well. Harmon has expressed his admiration for West on his podcast, Harmontown — though admittedly that was before West’s controversial support for President Trump. Roiland, meanwhile, asked West to hang out with him back in May.

“Hey @kanyewest let’s hang soon. Would love to have a good time with you cause that’s all that matters at this point,” he wrote. “Existence is a blink.”

Hey @kanyewest let’s hang soon. Would love to have a good time with you cause that’s all that matters at this point. Existence is a blink. //t.co/f9mttFrbGu — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018



West responded positively in a since-deleted tweet. All of this mutual admiration has a lot of fans wondering if West will make a real appearance when Rick and Morty Season 4 hits. The show has had many celebrity guest stars in the past, and West seems more than capable of imagining himself in that zany world.

Fans will have to wait “a really long time” to see, according to the Season 3 finale. Rick and Morty Season 4 is in production, but no formal release date has been set yet.