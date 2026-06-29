Kane Brown Was Recently Hospitalized

Country singer Kane Brown says he’s lucky to be alive after taking a golf ball to the head last week.

The “One Thing Right” singer shared last Tuesday that he had to get 23 stitches on his ear after he was struck in the head by a 150-mph golf ball.

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“Shot to the head by a golf ball,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Glad I’m here.” Later, he shared a video showing off his stitches, adding he endured only a “slight concussion.”

“They said it will prob get worse next 48 hours,” he wrote. “I’m alive, that’s what matters.”

He said the golf ball struck him in the best possible place and believes that it was moving somewhere between 150 and 180 miles per hour.

In an update the next day, he said in a TikTok video that onre of his friends had hit the ball that hit him and that he “feels terrible.” But Brown assured his fans, “I’m good.”

“A lot of people, they think that the ball came over multiple fairways,” he explained. “No, this one, it was my own buddy. I ain’t going to name any names.”

“I just had a split ear and some swelling,” he continued. “But if it would have been right here,” he said, tapping the side of his face and the back of his head, “I wouldn’t be here.”

“Y’all be careful out there when playing golf,” he captioned the TikTok.

His wife, Katelyn Brown, said on her own Instagram Story that Kane’s CT scans revealed no internal damage or skull fractures. “This was just all basically external with a minor concussion,” she said. “We were so relieved.”

“This wasn’t a golf ball that had been flying through the air and had been losing momentum. He was right off the side from it,” she wrote. “It could have been so much worse.”

Because of the injury, Brown was forced to cancel a set at Tight End University, a football and community outreach focused event in Nashville, Tenn. He said he was also forced to find different traveling arrangements as he was unable to fly to his next show at the Hoofbeat Country Fest in Cadott, Wis., due to the injury. “Supposed to fly out to Wisconsin, but I’m going to bus just so that the pressure don’t mess with my ear,” he said.