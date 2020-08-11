Kamala Harris' 'SNL' Impersonator Maya Rudolph Reacts to Vice Presidential Nomination

✖

Maya Rudolph has responded to the news that Sen. Kamala Harris will be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 President Election. The Saturday Night Live alum had returned for a number of guest spots to portray Harris, and while recording a panel discussion for Entertainment Weekly, replied to the announcement: "That's spicy."

"Oh, s—. Ruh-roh," Rudolph continued, before talking about how it will affect her return to SNL in the fall. "I love going to the show any excuse I can get... I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there. Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can't believe that I got to work there, and I can't believe that it's my family still. I'm so thrilled that I got to go back. It's my favorite place to play."

Rudolph had earned an Emmy nomination this year for her portrayal of Harris on the long-running sketch comedy show. "I'm as surprised as you are, guys," she said of the nomination. "I don't know that I'm ready to go right this minute, but it's so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it's my true love."

The announcement came on Tuesday, first to Biden supporters via email and text, then on Twitter not long after. In the email to supporters, the Democratic nominee wrote that he's "chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate" and that "together, with you, we're going to beat Trump." The nomination is historic in itself, given that Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party in the U.S. She is also only the third woman in history to be selected as a running mate in a presidential campaign. The first two being Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 with Walter Mondale and Sarah Palin, who was chosen by John McCain back in 2008.

Harris was also a contender for the Democratic nomination herself in 2015, though she suspended her campaign back in December over a lack of funds. She threw her support behind Biden's campaign not long after.