Kaley Cuoco’s Love of Wine Got Her in Trouble With TSA

Kaley Cuoco really loves her wine.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, and shared a story of a recent trip to the airport in which she was stopped by a TSA agent because she had not one, but two wine openers on her while going through security.

Cuoco explained that her boyfriend, Karl Cook, often gets stopped by TSA while going through security, but during a summer trip to Australia, Cuoco was the one who had to take extra time at security.

The Big Bang Theory star shared that a TSA agent stopped her about her purse, “thinking I’m going to get a compliment on my purse,” she said before revealing that she actually had a wine opener in her purse, which is why she was stopped.

“Like the arms one, like a Rabbit,” she explained, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s a weapon.”

In addition to the regular-sized wine opener, Cuoco also had a second one in her makeup bag, which the agent found.

“She, like, takes it out and I’m like, oh my God, I’m going to be on a no-fly list,” Cuoco said.

The star explained to Kimmel that she just really likes to drink.

“Here’s the thing,” she said, “I just like alcohol and, apparently, I needed to be very prepared.”

Cuoco added that one of her favorite places to drink is on a plane and that she now enjoys bourbon as well as wine.

“Probably because I’m not allowed to carry a wine opener,” she cracked.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @normancook