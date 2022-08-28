Bob Lupone, Brother of Broadway Legend Patti Lupone, Dead at 76

Actor and New York City theater legend Robert "Bob" LuPone passed away this week. LuPone was the brother of actress Patti LuPone and was the founder of the MCC Theatre – an acclaimed off-Broadway venue. It was the theater that announced his death on Friday, according to a report by Deadline.

"The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much loved and uniquely inspiring partner, colleague, and dear friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection, and a whole lot of heart. We will miss him deeply and always," the statement read. LuPone was 76 years old and he reportedly succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a three-year battle with the disease. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son Orlando, his sister Patti and his brother William.

I am so sad to hear this news. God, what a force he was. Such clarity such passion and commitment. A heavy heart and my condolences to all of you. — Joanna Gleason (@TheRealJGleason) August 27, 2022

LuPone was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised on Long Island with his siblings. His parents both worked in education – his mother was a library administrator at Long Island University's C.W. Post Campus while his father was an English teacher and principal at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington. LuPone himself reportedly took an early interest in the arts – particularly dance, which he studied at Julliard School before pursuing a career on Broadway.

LuPone landed his first paying job in theater in 1966, in a production of The Pajama Game that starred Liza Minnelli. He continued to perform live for years, with credits including a 1976 production of A Chorus Line for which he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Meanwhile, LuPone began acting in movies in 1970 and on TV in 1976. He was known for his recurring role on The Sopranos as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, who appeared in five episodes total throughout the run of the show. He also made appearances on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, among other TV highlights.

LuPone may be the most recognizable to some for his work in soap operas. He had a role on Guiding Light for a short while in 1990, and a role on All My Children from 1984 to 1985. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his time on All My Children.

LuPone's most impactful work may have been done off the stage and screen. He taught acting classes for decades and produced some acclaimed shows as well. So far, LuPone's younger sister has not made any public comments about his passing. Many fans and colleagues are memorializing his work on social media.