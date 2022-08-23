Gary Gaines, Coach of 'Friday Night Lights' Fame, Dead at 73

Gary Gaines, the legendary high school football coach from Texas who was portrayed in the book and movie Friday Night Lights, died on Monday, according to his family (per the Associated Press). He was 73 years old. Gaines' family said the coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Gaines was a coach for over 30 years but is known for his four years at Odessa Permian High School (1986-1989). His 1988 team was chronicled in the 1990 book Friday Night Lights which was written by Buzz Bissinger. The book chronicled Odessa Periman's road to the state championship while taking a close look at the town of Odessa and the people who live there. The book was adapted into a film in 2004 which was directed by Peter Berg. Billy Bob Thorton played the role of Gaines, and the film also started Jay Hernandez, Lucas Blck, Derek Luke and Connie Britton who also starred in the TV series Friday Night Lights which premiered on NBC in 2006 and would last for five seasons.

A true West Texas Legend! I am thankful to have known him, worked for him, and learned from him. A true humble servant leader! May God Bless his family and may Coach Gary Gaines rest in everlasting peace! pic.twitter.com/Xj0UjHmWXE — Robby Clark 🌵 (@robbyclark32) August 23, 2022

Gaines' 1998 team lost in the state semifinals but would go on to win the state and national championship in 1989. In his four seasons at Periman, Gaines compiled a 47-6-1 record. After the 1989 season, Gaines left Odessa Periman to be the linebackers coach at Texas Tech. He was there for four seasons before going back to the high school ranks and becoming the head coach of Abilene in 1994. Gaines then coached at San Angelo Central (1996-1999) before going back to college and landing the job as head coach of Abilene Christian (2000-2004). In his five seasons at Abiline Christian, Gaines tallied a 21-30 record.

Gaines resigned from the school after the 2004 season and took some time off. In 2009 Gaines returned to Odessa Permian but resigned following the 2012 season after posting a 23-21 record with just one playoff win. Before his first stint at Odessa Permian, Gaines coached at Texas schools Petersburgh, Denver City, Tascosa and Monahans.

"I'm sure there are those that would not like their son to be playing football," Gaines said to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in 2015. "The helmets today are just light years from what it was 25 years ago. And coaches teach them proper technique. I think that is probably as important as anything."