Kaitlynn Carter’s Viral Photo With Miley Cyrus Racked up a Ton of ‘Likes’

Kaitlynn Carter’s Italian vacation selfie with Miley Cyrus is racking up tons of attention on social media with over 100,000 “likes” on Instagram. In the photo, the two women pose for the camera in one-piece swimsuits atop a boat in Lake Como. The Hills: New Beginning star takes the photo while Cyrus looks at the camera in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Aug 9, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

“rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” Carter captioned the photo with an anchor emoji. As shown in screenshots of the post, she eventually added the second part of the caption, which initially only read, “rock the boat.”

The post blew up over the weekend, especially after it was reported that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after not even a year of marriage. Earlier in the month, Carter and Brody Jenner confirmed that they had ended their own relationship a year after tying the knot in Indonesia.

Jenner left a flirty comment on the photo, writing, “Hot girl summer,” with a flame emoji. After that photo made waves online, paparazzi photos surfaced of Carter and Cyrus cuddling and kissing in their swimsuits poolside during the trip, leaving fans surprised and confused after the sudden news of Cyrus’ breakup.

The next day, Jenner shared a solo shot of himself on the Malibu coastline, captioning it, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” His friend and Hills reboot co-star, Brandon Lee, poked fun at the situation, commenting, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

Jenner replied to Lee, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.” Cyrus apparently didn’t take too well to the jab and hit back at the reality star. “[Brody Jenner] go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “[Hot Girl Summer].” Cyrus’ quip was in reference to a scene from The Hills: New Beginnings in which Jenner slept in his car after an argument with Carter.

Although Jenner and Carter exchanged vows during their wedding ceremony last summer, the two reportedly were never legally married, as they did not obtain a marriage license in the United States.

A representative for Cyrus confirmed her and Hemsworth’s separation on Saturday. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

On Monday, Hemsworth told the Daily Mail Australia he wasn’t interested in discussing the drama. “You don’t understand what it’s like,” he told the publication. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”