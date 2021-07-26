Justin Timberlake Speaks out After Lance Bass Puts Him on Blast

✖

Justin Timberlake has responded after getting playfully called out by his *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass, who recently posted a TikTok joking that Timberlake isn't all that timely when it comes to responding to his text messages. The video featured the singer dancing under the message, "When JT finally responds to my text." In his caption, he added, "It's the little things."

Bass posted the clip on Instagram on Sunday, July 25, where it received a comment from Timberlake. "Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro," he wrote along with three laughing crying emojis. Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel share sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1, and Bass and husband Michael Turchin are getting ready to welcome their first two children via surrogate. The surrogate is pregnant with twins, who are expected later this year. Bass reposted Timberlake's comment on his Instagram Story and replied, "Touché!"

Bass and Turchin announced last month that they are expecting boy-girl twins. "I grew up in this family unit where I dreamt of having a kid and having that dynamic," Bass told PEOPLE. "And sometimes in your life you feel like, 'Okay, I'll never be able to have that. I'm not supposed to have that.' But now we're realizing, 'No, we do need that. We deserve that and we can have this.'"

The singer added that he loves "that our mentality is definitely changing in the community." "There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye," he explained. "We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.' Or like, 'Oh, now that's, hopefully, what we can do.' And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it. If you want to start that family, start that family. It's going to be incredible."

The twins are due in early November, but Bass joked, "I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed." When asked what they're most looking forward to as parents, Turchin stole his husband's answer and shared that he's "looking forward to celebrating all the holidays through the eyes of a child now."