Justin Timberlake Fans Point to Infidelity Clause With Jessica Biel Following Public Apology

Justin Timberlake may have broken his silence over photos of him with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, but it’s his prenup agreement with wife Jessica Biel that’s been drawing fans’ attention of late. As we noted last month, The New York Daily News reported back in 2013 that there’s a pricey lifestyle clause that was put in place before they walked down the aisle together in 2013.

Now, according to a new report by Fox Business, it looks like Timberlake could lose a significant sum of money if it’s deemed he was unfaithful. Specifically, a sum of $500,000. However, it’s not entirely clear what would constitute infidelity, especially considering that Timberlake has denied anything happened with Wainwright aside from him having a bit too much to drink.

Additionally, the prenup does not say how the two would move forward with a divorce in the event of a cheating scandal. But that didn’t stop fans from taking to Twitter so they could weigh in on the matter. Some were quick to point out that the very mention of infidelity in a pre-marriage contract is already pretty telling.

First on foremost. I’m never gon sign a pre-nup with an infidelity clause in there. You just showed me your hand. — BODEGA BOY (@_T_V_T) December 2, 2019

Yikes. Jessica Biel has a infidelity clause in her pre-nup: That if Justin Timberlake cheats she gets more money. I…don’t think I could do that. And I want a pre-nup. — Why are you booing me? I’m right (@YvesStLaurel) November 25, 2019

Jessica Biel wants an infidelity clause! Anytime Justin Timberlake cheats she gets $500,000! Should they even get married?!?!?! — Vé TV (@MyVeTV) February 24, 2012

Others simply applauded what they saw as Biel being savvy.

#jessicabiel telling #justintimberlake to write that apology before she used the infidelity clause in their prenup and took everything #andyouwroteadisssongaboutbritneycheating #karma pic.twitter.com/3QvDq598RY — Miss Brittany (@BritWemet) December 5, 2019

Ya know, you can get an infidelity clause in a post nup. If he does it again its gonna cost him $$$ and any AP wont want his broke ass after She reads the fine print. — Masharky (@Masharky) December 5, 2019

I think she is the one who has an infidelity clause in their prenup…smart girl lol…. — Betrayed Bitch (@betrayed_bitch) December 5, 2019

just found out you can add an infidelity clause into a prenup. maybe i believe in marriage after all. — shmailey (@haileyxshmailey) December 3, 2019

It’s worth noting that all this speculation might be a bit premature, as Biel has reportedly said she intends to “work through” these recent issues with her husband. So, it looks like they might be sticking it out together. At least for now.