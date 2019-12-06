Celebrity

Justin Timberlake Fans Point to Infidelity Clause With Jessica Biel Following Public Apology

Justin Timberlake may have broken his silence over photos of him with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, but it’s his prenup agreement with wife Jessica Biel that’s been drawing fans’ attention of late. As we noted last month, The New York Daily News reported back in 2013 that there’s a pricey lifestyle clause that was put in place before they walked down the aisle together in 2013.

Now, according to a new report by Fox Business, it looks like Timberlake could lose a significant sum of money if it’s deemed he was unfaithful. Specifically, a sum of $500,000. However, it’s not entirely clear what would constitute infidelity, especially considering that Timberlake has denied anything happened with Wainwright aside from him having a bit too much to drink.

Additionally, the prenup does not say how the two would move forward with a divorce in the event of a cheating scandal. But that didn’t stop fans from taking to Twitter so they could weigh in on the matter. Some were quick to point out that the very mention of infidelity in a pre-marriage contract is already pretty telling.

Others simply applauded what they saw as Biel being savvy.

It’s worth noting that all this speculation might be a bit premature, as Biel has reportedly said she intends to “work through” these recent issues with her husband. So, it looks like they might be sticking it out together. At least for now.

