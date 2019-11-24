Justin Timberlake Celebrates ‘Trolls World Tour’ in Instagram Post Amid Alisha Wainwright Controversy

Amid the news breaking on Saturday night that Justin Timberlake was spotted getting cozy with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright while shooting for the football drama in New Orleans, the 38-year-old singer and actor took to social media just days prior, sharing his excitement for the sequel to the 2016 Trolls Movie. In the post shared to Instagram that has garnered more than 600,000 likes, including one from the network’s latest star, Jennifer Aniston, Timberlake revealed a slew of videos and admitted how “proud” he was of the movie, Trolls World Tour set to premiere in 2020.

“I brought some friends in for [Trolls World Tour] and I’m so proud of the movie… and the music… and all the people who jumped on board,” he wrote. “Figuring out how to crack a song with guys like [Anderson Paak], [Ludwig Goransson] and [James Fauntleroy] is really why I got into this in the first place. Literally nothing better. Wanted to give you guys a glimpse of the whole process before it all comes out, so here you go… I’m excited to say there’s A LOT more where this came from.”

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the 38-year-old, with many looking forward to the second instalment of the beloved children’s movie, which picks up four years after the first movie.

In photos published by The Sun on Saturday, Timberlake can be seen holding hands and getting cozy with his co-star as the two sit on the balcony of a beloved Big Easy bar known as The Absinthe House. Seated alongside the 30-year-old starlet, the father-of-one and husband to Jessica Biel, can be see holding Wainwright’s hands under a table, with another snapshot captured of the Shadowhunters star’s hand on his leg.

At one point, reported video shows the former NSYNC member placing his arm around the actress’ waist with an eyewitness sharing that he had been drinking heavily, and leaned on a wall for support. An onlooker goes on to tell the British publication that the 38-year-old had also grabbed Wainwright’s hand and rested it on his knee, where she then gently started stroking his leg. At that point he then grabbed her hand with both of his and was playing with her.

