Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Message to Ex Jennifer Aniston About Fertility Issues

Justin Theroux is lending his support to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. On the heels of Aniston's interview with Allure in which she spoke about fertility issues, Theroux shared a sweet message to her online, per E! News. Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2017. Even though they have gone their separate ways, they remain on good terms.

On Wednesday, Allure published its interview with the Friends star, which featured her opening up about her history with fertility issues. Aniston also sat down for a photo shoot with the publication and shared several images on Instagram. Her post garnered a ton of support from her fans and friends alike. Her ex-husband, Theroux, even commented on her post to offer his support. While he kept his statement short and sweet, it still packed a punch. Theroux took to the comments section with a fist bump and heart emoji.

During Aniston's chat with Allure, she opened up like never before about a topic that affects many women. The actor explained that she wanted to have children but struggled to get pregnant. Aniston described how "challenging" the situation was especially as she kept this matter close to her chest. She said, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road." Aniston said that she believes "nobody" was aware of these attempts, which involved her going the IVF route at one point.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," Aniston said. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed." Aniston noted that she has "zero regrets" about the situation, adding, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

She may not have any regrets, but she does wish that the media would have been kinder to her regarding the subject. The Morning Show star reflected on the "narrative that I was just selfish" and that she "just cared about my career," referencing the rumors that persisted during her marriages to Theroux and Brad Pitt. Aniston said, "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies."