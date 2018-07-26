Justin Bieber Stunned by Demi Lovato’s Relapse: ‘I Thought She Was Sober’

Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity out of Hollywood to send well wishes Demi Lovato‘s way after the pop star’s apparent overdose earlier this week.

Bieber called Lovato’s situation “very sad” when asked about it by a reporter from The Blast. While he said he has not spoken with her, he said he thought she was sober and that the news of her relapse is “terrible.”

“But prayers go out to her and her family,” he said.

Watch the video here.

Along with Bieber, other celebrities like Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres have been sending their love Lovato’s way. When the news hit, Grande tweeted, “i love u @ddlovato.”

DeGeneres expressed her love for Lovato, writing, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 song “Without a Fight,” also took to social media.

“My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman,” he wrote.

Other stars, like Lily Allen, Alyson Stoner, Blair Imani and Dan + Shay also offered words of support for Lovato.

The singer’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, was spotted driving into Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she is receiving treatment. He reportedly arrived around 3 p.m. Wednesday and was ushered into a staff parking lot on site.

An eyewitness told E! News that “he was serious, intense and seemed distant, but focused and very calm at the same time.”

Lovato and Valderrama dated for six years before calling it quits in June 2016. They’ve remained close friends despite the breakup.

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

Another source told the outlet that he is concerned about her health following the apparent overdose.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, and her sisters have also been by her side since she was admitted Tuesday afternoon. She was rushed from her Hollywood Hills home to the hospital on an apparent overdose just before noon on Tuesday. She reportedly refused to tell officers what drugs she had taken before she fell unconscious and was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

Lovato’s publicist told Entertainment Tonight that she was recovering Tuesday night.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.