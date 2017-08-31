Selena Gomez’s Instagram Hacked With Nudes of Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez was forced to temporarily deactivate her Instagram account after several nude photos of her former boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted on her profile.

The “Fetish” songstress was hacked but has managed to regain control over her account, according to Variety. After the nude photos were posted, Gomez’s profile was taken down and was back online in minutes. However, given that the 24-year-old singer is the most followed person on Instagram with 125 million followers, a fair share of social media users laid eyes on the NSFW pictures of Bieber.

Kirsten Stubbs, the Digital Marketing Director at Interscope Records, shared on Twitter that Gomez’s record label was in control of the takedown of her account after it was compromised.

“We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it’s secure before relaunching! Hang tight,” Stubbs tweeted.

We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it’s secure before relaunching! Hang tight. — Kirsten (@KirstenS) August 28, 2017

The photos of Bieber, 23, were snapped when he was on vacation in Bora Bora back in 2015. The “Love Yourself” crooner said that when the nude images first appeared online that he felt “super violated.”

“Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” he said while talking with Access Hollywood at the time. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space…especially that far away.”

While she hasn’t had nude images leak online, Gomez has said that she felt exposed on Instagram when she learned that she was the most followed person in the world on the platform.

“As soon as I became the most-followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” she said, according to ET. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

“I always end up feeling like sh** when I look at Instagram,” Gomez said. “Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”