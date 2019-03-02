Jussie Smollett’s ‘Good Morning America’ Interview Stoked Doubts About His Story, Sources Say

Good Morning America staffers smelled something fishy about Empire actor Jussie Smollett‘s claims about being a victim of a hate crime while taping the interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Feb. 14, sources told The Blast.

On Feb. 19, sources told The Blast that the GMA staffers in the room with Roberts and Smollett felt the validity of the actors claims were “up in the air,” even after the interview. When Smollett and his entourage left, there was “immediately a feeling” among the staff that “something about Smollett’s story was amiss.”

The Blast reports that Smollett approached GMA about doing the interview, which was recorded just as rumors about the alleged attack being a hoax began to surface. The actor specifically asked to be interviewed by Roberts, who appeared as herself in an episode of Empire last year.

During the interview, Smollett slammed rumors the attack was staged.

“It feels like if I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black I feel like the doubters would have supported me a lot much more,” he told Roberts. “And that says a lot about the place where we are as a country right now.”

After more reports suggested it was a hoax, Roberts addressed the controversy surrounding her decision to interview Smollett.

“When I sat down with Jussie, it was Tuesday night in Chicago, at the time to give his first account — publicly give his first account — of what he said happened,” Roberts said on Feb. 18. “And we have to remember, at that time, on Tuesday, police officers were saying that his account was consistent, it was credible, and that he was being cooperative. This was all before the interview aired on Thursday, and then we found out about the brothers.”

Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men on Jan. 29, as he walked to his Chicago apartment in the early morning hours. He claimed the men shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, poured an unknown chemical on him and put a noose around his neck. He also said the men wore red “Make America Great Again” hats.

However, Chicago police now believe Smollett staged the attack after he failed to get attention for a threatening letter he received and was unhappy with his Empire salary. Police said Smollett gave brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo a $3,500 check to carry out the attack.

Smollett was arrested and charged with filing a false police report and disorderly conduct. He was released on $100,000 bail and was removed from the last episodes of Empire‘s current season.

Smollett has maintained his innocence, while the Osundairo brothers released an apology earlier this week.

“My clients have tremendous regret over their involvement in this situation, and they understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves,” their attorney, Gloria Schimidt, said in a statement to CBS 2 Chicago.

Photo credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua