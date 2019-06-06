Jussie Smollett Attack 911 Call Released

It’s been nearly six months since actor Jussie Smollett‘s alleged hate crime attack, and now a 911 call from the incident has been released.

In audio shared by TMZ, which you can listen to here, an unidentified friend of Smollett’s can be heard telling the operator that the “attackers” wrapped “a noose around” Smollett’s neck.

He can also be heard saying that the Empire actor didn’t want to file a police report, but the friend was going to make him because the situations was “really f—ed up.”

The attack took place in January, but in February the Chicago police department stated that they believed the attack was a hoax that had been orchestrated by Smollett.

The actor was charges with falsifying a police report, but eventually all the charges against him were dropped and the case was closed.

Smollett’s lawyers immediately released a statement, saying, “Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th.”

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement continued.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the statement concluded.

The Chicago police department released their own statement, expressing frustration over the development.

“So listen, I’m sure we all know what occurred this morning,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters. “My personal opinion is that you all know where I stand in this. Do I think justice was served? No. I think this city is still owed an apology.”

“If someone accused me of doing anything that would circumvent that, then I would want my day in court. Period. I’ve heard that they [Smollett legal team] wanted their day in court with TV cameras so America could know the truth. But no, they chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system. My job as a police officer is to investigate an incident, gather evidence, gather the facts and present them to the State’s Attorney. That’s what we did. I stand behind the detective’s investigation,” Johnson added.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Smollett will not be appearing in the upcoming final season of Empire.