How the Stars Celebrated July 4th

July 4th is here, and celebrities far and wide are marking the holiday in their own ways.

Some celebrities are hitting the pool, while other are enjoying summer rides in the warm weather. Some are attending popular public events, and others are sticking it out at home with family.

Numerous famous personalities have shown off their locales and plans for the big day to social media, and we have rounded up the best so far.

Scroll through to see how the stars are celebrating July 4th.

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver are celebrating Independence Day together in Aspen, Colorado.

Hudson, who is expecting a child with partner Danny Fujikawa, first snap preparing for a parade in patriotic passion.

She then indicated that her Splitting Up Together star sibling was with her in a following photo of him and her 14-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

Halle Berry

While Hudson is out and about for July 4th, Halle Berry is celebrating in a much calmer way.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress shared the below photo of her garden to Instagram, showing that she would be enjoying some “me time.”

“The power of 1,” Berry wrote. “Alone with me! Happy 4th of July!

#MyGarden”

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco used her July 4th post to share a cute snap of her pups taken by friend Tony Craddock.

The dogs are decked out in patriotic outfits, with Cuoco sharing a message about dog safety during the night’s fireworks.

“Happy 4th everyone!!! [fireworks, USA flag emoji] Cuoco wrote. “Please keep pets indoors tonight! Fireworks can be quite scary for them!!! Enjoy this beautiful day! [suhshine emoji].”

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Weekend vibes on a Wednesday ?? A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 4, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a summertime Jeep ride together.

In a video shared to A-Rod’s Instagram, Lopez sings along to songs by Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Cardi B and Toto.

“Weekend vibes on a Wednesday,” Rodriguez wrote.

Hulk Hogan

Over on Twitter, Hulk Hogan sent a July 4th message like no one else could.

“The first thing I wanna do is wish all my Hulkamaniacs, all my fans a happy Fourth of July from “The Real American,’ Hulk Hogan,” Hogan says. “Hulkamania lives, red-white-and-blue lives, and Happy Fourth of July everybody. And what ya’ gonna do when when ‘The Real American’ and Fourth of July run wild on you, brother?”

Jason Aldean

Happy 4th of July, America. This is what its all about. 3 generations. #WhereTraditionsBegin ?????? pic.twitter.com/HyJ6zHrFca — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 4, 2018

Jason Aldean also took to Twitter to share his activities for the holiday.

He is shown taking a dip with his father and his 7-month-old son, Memphis.

“Happy 4th of July, America,” Aldean wrote. “This is what its all about. 3 generations. #WhereTraditionsBegin ??????”

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Girffin shared several snaps on Wednesday, with this one of her mother Maggie is the most in the spirit of the day.

“My mom Maggie and Twinkle are ready for the 4th!” Griffin wrote.

Chip Gaines

Looking at this dudes life, I can admit.. I have a few regrets. #heWins #Happy4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/pF2Kkokvyx — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 4, 2018

Fixer Upper host Chip Gaines got an early start to the day to retrieve a key part of any July 4th celebration: fireworks.

He shared a photo of the fireworks stand with a bit of admiration for the vendor’s life.

“Looking at this dude’s life, I can admit.. I have a few regrets,” Gaines wrote.