Julianne Hough Appears to See Some Red as She Lightens New Redhead Look

Julianne Hough took her hair color from blonde to red several months ago, and it seems the star is making her way back to her signature hue, lightening up her red locks to a strawberry blonde at Nine Zero One salon in Hollywood on Thursday.

The Daily Mail captured photos of the star getting her locks lightened, though Hough didn’t seem too pleased with what she saw in the mirror.

Several photos show her looking concerned as she gazes at herself in the mirror, even tugging on her long hair at one point, though it’s hard to attribute an expression caught on one camera frame to any particular emotion.

The 29-year-old later left the salon wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, jeans and sneakers, completing her look with a leopard-print coat and maroon box bag.

When she debuted her red hue in February, Hough wrote on Instagram that she had never felt more like herself.

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!!” she wrote. “I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me…and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!”

Should Hough return to blonde, there’s no doubt she’ll share her transformation on Instagram, as the dancer is fond of the platform and often shares shots of her life, including photos with husband Brooks Laich.

Frequent travelers, the pair share plenty of photos from their various vacations, with Hough noting to People that she and Laich have one trick to make sure their vacation ensembles are on point.

“I bring way more clothes and outfits and put them together and now I’ve got him on that whole track,” she said. “We do like a whole wardrobe, like I’ll take pictures and stuff, so we know what we’ve got for the whole trip.”

Hough revealed that Laich wasn’t a fan of the technique at first, but he’s since come around.

“He was not into that when we first did it, but I do that now for him and he is obsessed with it,” she said.

Still, it seems the hockey player has a few more things to learn about taking the perfect Instagram shot.

“He doesn’t smile in them so he just looks so miserable in our little fashion show,” Hough shared of the pair’s vacation photos. “It’s the greatest thing I feel like I ever came up with. I have all these different folders for different trips.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com