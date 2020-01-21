Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Says He Is Not ‘Fully Expressed’ in His Sexuality

Brooks Laich got candid about his sexuality on the latest episode of his podcast with Gavin DeGraw, How Men Think, sharing that one of his goals for this year is to “really explore” that aspect of himself.

“People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there’s so much more to it,” he said. “Here’s a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully, 100 percent fully, expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there?”

Laich, who is married to Julianne Hough, told listeners that he’s not there but is “super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance.”

The NHL player shared that he is planning on “prioritizing pleasure as the absolute most important thing” in his day-to-day life.

“You are more loving, more kind, more patient, you have more gratitude for everything, everybody’s awesome, things are funnier,” Laich explained. “Pleasure first is a new concept that I’m trying to explore in my life because it has not been. It’s been almost last in the course of my life.”

Hough opened up about her own sexuality in an interview with Women’s Health last year, recalling the moment she told her husband she is “not straight.”

In her interview, the professional dancer explained that she made the reveal to her husband after doing some self-work.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she continued. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris