Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Thankful’ to Spend Holiday With Family Amid Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been feeling incredibly thankful lately, taking to social media to share how she spent Thanksgiving this past week.

The 56-year-old actress, who is currently battling breast cancer and undergoing several treatments, took to Instagram on Thursday to wish fans a happy holiday from Chicago, Illinois.

“Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town,” the Veep star captioned an image of the cityscape.

The Windy City has a lot of meaning for the Seinfeld alum and Veep star. Not only does her 20-year-old son Charlie Hall attend Northwestern University in the city, but it was also where she and her husband, Brad Hall, met and fell in love.

Louis-Dreyfus also shared an image of her and Hall outside their old digs.

“Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN,” she joked, adding the hashtag “thankful.”

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her diagnosis back in September, and executive producer of the HBO series Veep, Frank Rich, has said the original plans to shoot the seventh and final season has been put on hold as a result.

“We’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she’s in treatment,” Rich told SiriusXM. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about.”

Despite the pause, the Veep cast and crew is actively supporting her as she undergoes treatment and meeting up to read scripts for season seven.

“She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed,” he said.

Photo credit: Getty / Kevin Winter