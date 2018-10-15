Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Sister Found Dead of a Seizure After Overdose

Emma Louis-Dreyfus, the sister of Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reportedly died of a seizure after an overdose.

According to The Daily Mail, 44-year-old Louis-Dreyfus was camping in South Yuba River State Park, California, in August when she overdosed on cocaine and alcohol.

She was with a group of people at the time, and the local coroner has now ruled her death an accident.

Louis-Dreyfus and Julia are half-sisters who share the same father — billionaire William Louis-Dreyfus — but have different mothers. While Julia began a career as an actress, Louis-Dreyfus became a social worker.

The outlet went on to note that Louis Dreyfus’ mother, Phyllis Louis-Dreyfus, was made the official handler of her estate — which is reportedly valued at $23 million — in early October.

An obituary was published for Louis-Dreyfus in the San Francisco Chronicle in late August, revealing that she was a Bay Area resident, even though she was raised in New York.

“Emma loved the city life and she also loved the countryside, particularly the Sierra Nevada and Teton mountains. One of her favorite weekend getaways was the Yuba River. It was along that river where Emma died of an apparent seizure while camping with friends near Purdon Crossing,” the obituary added.

Louis-Dreyfus was a student at the Bank Street School for Children and Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City, and later went on to attend Brown University where she majored in Psychology.

“Emma was a large presence despite her short stature, filling rooms with her exuberance and irreverent laugh. Dinner party games were a must with her. Favorites included charades, cards, Balderdash, Twister, Monopoly,” her obituary continued. “She enjoyed the camaraderie and the competition of playing sports (soccer, touch-football, tennis, softball), drank Tab and always had gumballs and Werther’s in her bag to hand out.”

“A brilliant, progressive thinker and supporter of social justice, Emma’s desire to help those in need is what led her to complete a Masters in Social Welfare degree in 2002 from the University of California, Berkeley,” the obituary also read. “Outside of work, Emma loved to hike, camp, ski and travel. Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Peru. In Barcelona, she watched Spain win the 2010 World Cup with a friend. With her mother, she traveled through Asia.”

Julia does not appear to have commented publicly on her sister’s death at this time.