Judge Judy Shows off New Hairstyle in Photo From Awards Ceremony

Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin showed off her new hairstyle at an awards ceremony honoring women in law practices in Uniondale, New York on April 22, around the time the ‘do made its debut on her show.

The ceremony was hosted by the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University and Judge Gail Prudenti at RXR Plaza. Fifty-two women attorneys, judges and professors were honored at the ceremony, attended by more than 400 law students, attorneys, judges, executives and professors.

Sheindlin received the Lifetime Achievement honor at the event as a role model, mentor and inspiration for women in law. She is also the co-founder of Her Honor Mentoring with her daughter, Nicole. The group was established in 2016 “as an innovative and pragmatic way to boost self confidence in young women at the workplace and everyday life,” its website notes.

“Be bold, be honest and remember your roots,” she said at the event, reports Long Island Business News. She later said of the honorees, “It’s thrilling to be surrounded by accomplished women who have found their stride.”

Scheindlin, 76, also showed off the new hairdo on her show last month, wearing her hair in a pony tail. The change shocked some viewers, some of whom noted the change made her look like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

#judgejudy new hair style seems to be like the one Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is wearing. Coincidence or fashion statement? — Joshua D Cobb (@jdcobb1353) May 2, 2019

Judge Judy is growing out her hair and it is WILD seeing her with a pony tail. — carne a suh dude (@akowski95) May 2, 2019

Even Scheindlin’s longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd, chimed in, posting a before and after photo on his Instagram page. Surprisingly, he did not approve.

“Alright, alright! I tried to stay out of this, y’all won’t let me! I prefer my boss with the old ‘do’ (left) More sophisticated and ‘Judy’cial,” Hawkins-Byrd wrote. “Just my opinion, not law!”

I love Judge Judy. This new hair do is unbecoming. Please JJ rethink the do! https://t.co/iTedIbVlpz — candy montez (@candymontez3) May 2, 2019

Scheindlin has had the same hairdo on her show for decades. Back in 2015, she signed a deal with CBS to remain host of the show through the 2020-2021 TV season and is one of the highest-paid personalities on the small screen.

Last year, Forbes ranked her as the highest-paid talk show host, with a $147 million pretax income. She reportedly has an estimated $400 million net worth, and is the 48th richest self-made woman in America.

“They pay me the money that they do because they have no choice,” Scheindlin said in a 2017 deposition justifying her $47 million-a-year salary from Judge Judy. “They can’t find another one. They’ve tried to find another Judy. If they find another Judy, good for them. So far they haven’t…The Judy program is all over the world, and even though they had to take a deep breath, they paid the money because they know otherwise. I’d take the same people with me that are producing the show now and I’d go and do it myself.”

The second-highest paid talk show host is Ellen DeGeneres, who earned $87.5 million, according to Forbes.