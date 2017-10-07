Joy-Anna Duggar’s Due Date Revealed

After plenty of speculation, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth‘s due date has reportedly been revealed.

The news was announced on the Duggar Family Blog in a recent post dated October 3.

“According to Joy–soon to turn 20–she is approximately 18 weeks along, which puts her due date around early March,” the post read.

The reveal comes after the reality fixture and her husband, Austin Forsyth, made headlines for how quickly they became pregnant after tying the knot.

In fact, many speculated that the two broke the rules of courtship and got pregnant before their wedding. The fact that Forsyth and Joy-Anna moved their wedding up from October to May only added fuel to the fire.

Joy-Anna and Forsyth tied the knot at the end of May and announced their pregnancy on August 30.

Joy-Anna is the third Duggar sister to have children, following in the footsteps of older sisters, Jessa and Jill.

Jinger Duggar is also married, tying the knot in November to husband Jeremy Vuolo.