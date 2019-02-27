Jordyn Woods Discussing Kardashians on ‘Red Table Talk’ May Have Been Breach of NDA With Family

Jordyn Woods will appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Friday, though it seems she could get in legal trouble if she talks too much about the Kardashian family.

TMZ reports that Woods, who has frequently appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has signed an NDA, meaning she really can’t get into much detail about her former friends. Since Woods has been friends with Kylie Jenner since the two were in middle school, it’s safe to assume that she is extremely well versed on Jenner and her family, though there’s no word on how tight her NDA actually is.

Woods’ appearance on the show was filmed on Tuesday morning, and while nothing specific about the conversation was revealed, a source said that Pinkett Smith wanted “to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloé.”

A source told PEOPLE that the NDA Woods signed with the family was “ironclad.”

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” the source said. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

Woods’ visit was teased with a dramatic video of the 21-year-old walking to the red table and sitting down before looking at the camera.

Looks like Jordyn Woods is at ‘Red Table Talk’ to tell her side. pic.twitter.com/HlB2msybrQ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 26, 2019

It was reported last week that Woods was seen making out with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party, though Kardashian allegedly split with Thompson after she found out about the indiscretion. Since then, the Kardashiain family has reportedly cut off Woods, and Jenner is “torn” about how to handle the situation.

Despite Pinkett Smith’s aim of peacemaking, TMZ claims that the Kardashians are not happy Woods is planning on sharing her story before apologizing to them.

PEOPLE‘s source echoed that, saying how while Woods has attempted to contact the Kardashians but did not succeed, the family thinks she “should’ve reached out directly.”

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” the insider added. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”

While fans will have to wait and see what Woods has to say, Kardashian’s friends are throwing plenty of shade on social media in the meantime.

On Tuesday, the Good American designer’s friend Larsa Pippen commented on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post discussing Woods’ appearance, with Pippen writing, “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told [Khloe Kardashian] when she checked her.”

A report by PEOPLE claimed that Woods had been changing her story about the night she allegedly made out with Thompson, which was seemingly confirmed by Pippen’s comment.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

In addition, Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, commented on one of her own Instagram posts and called Woods a “coward” for “making excuses” for her behavior, seemingly referencing a recent report that claimed Woods said that she was “blackout drunk” during Thompson’s party.

“I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain pity and save face,” Haqq wrote. “No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.”

