Jordyn Woods Denies Profiting off Merch Referencing Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods appeared on Red Table Talk several weeks ago to share her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and it seems the Internet was so inspired by her comments that merchandise has begun to appear featuring Woods’ quote, “I don’t need your situation.”

However, none of said merchandise has anything to do with Woods, with the 21-year-old’s mom, Elizabeth, using Instagram to confirm that her daughter did not authorize and is not making a profit on any of these items.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are well aware that many people have been selling merch,” Elizabeth wrote next to a slideshow of the merchandise in question. “If you are aware of any companies selling merchandise and trying to benefit from our situation, please tag them below. We would like for the world to know that we have not authorized any of this and have not profited from any of these sales whatsoever. Thank you for all the support and love #teamigotthis.”

The post is making fans even more convinced that the Woods’ are attempting to repair their relationship with Kylie Jenner, as Jordyn and Elizabeth have both liked and commented on Jenner’s recent Instagram posts.

While Jenner has not explicitly discussed the status of her friendship with Jordyn, she did tell the New York Times that she did not deliberately discount the price of her Kylie Lip Kit named after Jordyn in the wake of the scandal, explaining that the product had previously been put on sale when Kylie Cosmetics switched from white to black packaging.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Jenner said. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

After the initial reports about Jordyn and Thompson surfaced, Jordyn moved out of Jenner’s guest house and has reportedly been cut off by the rest of the Kardashian family. However, there is seemingly hope for Jordyn and Jenner’s friendship.

“Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. “Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she’s just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister.”

Since the scandal, Jordyn has participated in various work commitments, and used Instagram on Sunday to share that she was feeling “blessed.”

Posting a photo of herself in a long-sleeved swimsuit captioned “morning swim,” Jordyn wrote, “sometimes you have to take a step back to remind yourself how blessed you are to wake up and see another day.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Phillips