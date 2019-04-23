Jordyn Woods Claims She Was ‘Bullied By the World’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods says the she was “bullied by the world” in the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The social media influencer, who was caught kissing Thompson in February leading to the end of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, spoke out about her experience being bashed online after the controversy during an appearance at the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria.

“My little sister is bullied in school and I wanted to show her that… I was bullied by the world,” Woods said at the event on Sunday, April 21, according to Us Weekly.

Woods did not provide context to her comments at the time, as she talked to crowds about what she has been through and about “what it is like being a black woman [in] society and how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand that extent until you have to live it.”

Her involvement with the cheating scandal led to major fallout in Woods’ live, who was living with her best friend Kylie Jenner at the time. The two best friends’ relationship seems forever changed despite the fact they have been seen dining together after the controversy.

“[Kylie] still isn’t over the situation,” a source told the outlet in early April. “Jordyn was like a sister to her.”

Despite all that has happened, Woods recently told paparazzi she still has love in her heart for her former best friend. And even though there was bullying at first, the social media star received an avalanche of support from fans after she spoke out about what happened in an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Another source said Woods has been in “high spirits” months after the controversy.

“She’s still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career,” the source added.

Time will tell if the friendship between Woods and Kylie will be able to survive the scandal, as of no, however, Woods is keeping her distance from the Kardashian-Jenner clan as much as possible.

The SECNDNTURE founder reportedly ran into Kendall Jenner at a Coachella party two weeks ago that onlookers reported led to a visible awkwardness.

“They made eye contact and you could see that they all thought this is awkward — they were saying it with their eyes and body language,” a source told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t hard to see the tension and the awkwardness.”

“Jordyn and Kylie will always share a special bond and they’ll rekindle their friendship slowly, but it’s going to take some time and healing,” another source recently told Us Weekly.