Jordyn Woods Is ‘Blessed’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Less than two months after her involvement with Khloe Kardashian’s then-partner, Tristan Thompson in a cheating scandal that rocked headlines, Jordyn Woods — the woman at the center of it all — is revealing she is “blessed.”

Woods took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snapshot of herself modeling a one-piece swimsuit from Iconic Swim with her eyes closed, looking toward the sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Morning swim [heart emoji] sometimes you have to take a step back to remind yourself how blessed you are to wake up and see another day,” she captioned the image, which raked in more than 1.1 million likes and thousands of supportive comments.

Woods has been moving since her interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Talk Table, where she even offered to take a lie detector test to share the truth with Kardashian.

During her bombshell interview with Smith, the 21-year-old shared her side of the story involving Thompson, revealing that she and a group of friends spent the night at his home and that the Cleveland Cavaliers player planted a kiss on the model.

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said during the interview, which has now been viewed 31.7 million times. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

Woods adamantly stated in the interview that the two also never slept together, adding how she would be “willing to be put up to the [lie detector] test.”

“And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test,” she said. “Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time.”

Woods added how she also apologized to Kardashian and offered in that moment to take the polygraph test to back up her story.

“I let her know that I’m willing to do whatever it takes for her peace of mind,” she explained to Smith. “Not for my image, not for my career, because that’s already something in its own. This is now for your peace of mind, so you know that there was no malicious intent.”

Woods said she “did as much apologizing as [she] could.”

Kardashian, 34, has now ended her two-year relationship with the NBA player after learning of his infidelity with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, with the reality star and Thompson now working on co-parenting their daughter, True.

Thompson, who shares 11-month-old daughter, True with Kardashian, previously cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women while she was pregnant.

Photo credit: John Phillips / Stringer