Jonah Hill’s Brother Jordan Feldstein Dies at 40

Jonah Hill’s older brother, acclaimed music manager Jordan Feldstein, passed away at the age of 40 after a heart attack on Friday.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath,” reads a public statement from his family. “When paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.”

Feldstein was a father of two. He was married twice, including a marriage to Francesca Eastwood in 2013, which was later annulled. He was six years older than his brother, Jonah Hill, and 16 years older than their sister, Beanie Feldstein, who starred in this year’s Lady Bird.

In the conclusion of the family’s statement, they asked that fans pay it forward in his name.

“In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name,” they shared.

Feldstein was the founder of Career Artist Management — or CAM, which was based out of Beverly Hills. He worked with artists like Maroon 5, Miguel, Robin Thicke, Elle King, and many others.

Feldstein himself reportedly negotiated the deal to get Adam Levine his job a a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed Feldstein’s death, though the cause is still under investigation. The Blast is reporting that toxicology tests are being conducted, and this is not being treated as a natural death.

Law enforcement told reporters they believe Feldstein ingested a substance that contributed to his passing, and are not ruling out a suicide or an accident.