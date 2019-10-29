Jon Gosselin Posts ‘Vegas Penthouse’ Photo With Girlfriend Colleen Conrad After Custody Fight

Jon Gosselin is “on top of the world” following the latest custody drama between him and ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum shared a photo with longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad in a Las Vegas penthouse over the weekend, both of them grinning for the camera.

“Vegas!!! [By the way], cheers everyone. Penthouse, on top of the world!!!” Gosselin, 42, captioned the selfie.

Many of his 137,000 Instagram followers took to the comments section to gush over the happy couple.

“Now, I see a real true smile of happiness,” one user wrote. “Happy for you.”

“She dresses you up nice Mr Jon! Happy for y’all!” another said.

“I wish you every happiness. You stayed a class act and kept your kids first,” someone else wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous and HAPPY couple!!!” another wrote.

While in Vegas, Gosselin gave an update to InTouch Weekly on the custody situation with his and Kate’s eight kids. “Custody’s really up to the kids. And now I don’t have a gag [order] so I can talk about it,” he said. “So if Hannah wants to go, she goes. If Leah, [who] is on Kate’s side supposedly, if she wants to come, she comes.”

“It’s supposed to be up to them. If Hannah really wants to go, I just drop her off or Kate comes to pick her up or whatever,” he explained. “There’s no … I can’t control that. And that’s the way it should be.”

Gosselin and Kate are parents to twins Cara and Mady, 18; and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, Aaden and Leah. Last year, Gosselin won custody of Hannah and Collin, who now live with him and Conrad.

Gosselin said he still has not been able to see Joel, Alexis, Aaden and Leah, although he believes he will get to see them more often once the children grow up.

“Once they drive… ‘Here’s your car, do whatever you want,’” Gosselin said.

Earlier this month, he blasted Kate for including their kids in a Kate Plus 8 special called “College Bound” that aired in September without his permission. The episode centered on Cara and Mady going to college, and the four sextuplets who live with Kate (Joel, Alexis, Aaden and Leah) were also featured on camera.

“I’m furious. Absolutely furious. They didn’t care. It’s really upsetting that big business and big corporations go do whatever they want, against a parent’s legal right,” Gosselin told the Daily Mail. “The judge and the guardian ad litem both agreed that it wasn’t in my children’s best interests to be filmed, but my ex wife and TLC had other ideas. They put profits and ratings ahead of the well being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits.”

“There is no reason my kids need to be on television anymore, it doesn’t benefit them in any way. It is very confusing for them,” he continued. “I just want them to experience high school, kind of like I experienced high school – just as normal as possible.”

Gosselin and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009. The DJ and Conrad, a registered nurse, have been dating since 2014.

