Jon Gosselin and Daughter Hannah Grab a Bite After Long Weekend Together

Jon Gosselin recently shared a photo of his daughter Hannah and himself grabbing a bite to eat after spending a long weekend together.

In the photo, Jon and Hannah can be seen chowing down at a Moe’s Southwest Grill.

“After a long weekend together, Hannah and I are enjoying some Mexican food,” the father-of-eight wrote in a caption on the post. Many of Gosselin’s followers have commented on the post, with one saying, “Awesome John! Hannah looks so happy.”

“Love that she has a strong relationship and bond with you,” commented another follower. “What a beautiful pic!!”

Hannah is the only one of Gosselin’s eight children that he has custody of. The other seven are in the custody of his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. Interestingly, as a result, Hannah was also the only one of Jon’s children to spend his birthday with him this year.

According to Cafe Mom, Gosselin celebrated his Easter birthday with his mother Pamela Gosselin Castello, his brother, his brother’s family, and now-14-year-old Hannah.

The outlet also reported that many people who have followed the former couple’s relationship since the early days of Jon & Kate Plus 8 feel like Kate may be the reason more of their children did not celebrate Jon’s birthday with him. Some have accused her of having “brainwashed” the kids and turned them “against him.”

“Despite differences a mother should encourage a relationship with the father,” wrote one person on social media.

Others have a different perspective, however, seeing it as more that “out of all his kids only one” actually wanted to spend his birthday with him. “How sad when you have eight and only one wants to be with you. That should tell you something, John,” a social media user suggested.

Kate has seen quite a lot of backlash come her way lately with one situation in late 2017 getting her labeled a “loser parent.”

The mother-of-eight posted a throwback photo of her son Aaden, but her Instagram followers got upset and began asking where her son Collin is.

In a caption on the photo, Gosselin wrote, “I’m sorry…but where has this little guy gone? My 4 year old little professor is all grown up! Talk about ‘edible’! I adore his sweet, kind, loving, sensitive self! And he’s so thoughtful and helpful! OH-and his love of HIS dog, Mak, especially melts my heart every single day!”

Her followers took issue with Gosselin focusing only on Aaden and fired back, with one follower writing, “Too bad she’ll never do that [throwback photo] with Collin. She’s GLAD he’s gone.”

The concern for Collin comes from the fact that a couple of years ago Gosselin announced that boy was going to be going away to a facility to deal with “special needs.” Earlier in 2017, however, Gosselin reportedly revealed that Colin was “flourishing,” and added, “He’s responding very well to one-on-one instruction. He definitely finds it easier to function and cope better without all the chaos that his home life entails.”