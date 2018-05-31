Jon Cryer Responds to Charlie Sheen Pushing ‘Two and a Half Men’ Reboot in Wake of ‘Roseanne’ Scandal

Jon Cryer had some pointed words for Charlie Sheen, who posited Tuesday that a reboot of Two and a Half Men should take the place of the canceled Roseanne.

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/YMCTAFDjqk — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 29, 2018

Cryer retweeted Sheen’s tweet wishing Roseanne Barr and her show good riddance while lobbying for a revival of his own sitcom — but Cryer added his own sarcastic spin on Sheen’s words.

“What could possibly go wrong?” Cryer wrote.

Sheen and Cryer starred in Two and a Half Men side by side for eight seasons until Sheen’s well-publicized meltdown in 2011, in which he took aim at CBS, Warner Bros. and the show’s creator Chuck Lorre in a weeks-long media blitz. Sheen was famously fired, but the show went on without him, with Ashton Kutcher filling his place next to Cryer. The series went on for four more seasons with Kutcher.

Fans will remember that in the series finale of Two and a Half Men in 2015, Lorre exacted revenge against Sheen with the episode almost exclusively devoted to mocking him. It ended with a piano falling on a Sheen doppelgänger.

In Sheen’s tweet that Cryer facetiously retweeted, Sheen seemed to be reveling in the cancellation of Roseanne Tuesday, writing, “adios Roseanne! good riddance. hashtag NOT Winning,” referencing his actual favorite hashtag, #winning.

“The runway is now clear for OUR reboot,” he added. Attached to the tweet was a photo of a script from a season 2 episode of the sitcom titled, “I Can’t Afford Hyenas.”

However much fans loved Cryer’s tweet, others still seemed genuinely excited about Sheen’s proposal for a Two and a Half Men revival.

“We need Two and a Half Men to come back. Who’s with me?” one person responded to Sheen.

“Tigerblood strikes back,” another said.

Sheen joined in on the swift and harsh backlash against Barr after her tweet comparing former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Shortly after she tweeted an apology for her remark, ABC canceled Roseanne, with its president, Channing Dungey, calling Barr’s tweet “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values,” according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The star of the veteran sitcom, which had been renewed for another season following its first über successful rebooted run, wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning that Jarret was the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Since then, many of Barr’s former co-workers have condemned her statement and lamented the loss of the beloved sitcom, which was ABC’s No. 1 comedy series before it was canceled.

Barr has both profusely apologized for her tweet as well as staunchly defended her words and actions. She specifically called the tweet “not racist” and said she would discuss it more on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

“I am not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she said Wednesday afternoon in part of a sporadic Twitter tirade that has both confused and enraged many online. Read more about her latest Twitter antics here.