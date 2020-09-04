Johnny Depp is reportedly dating German model and Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann while his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard continues. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 57, and Hermann, 33, reportedly met at a London hotel and met earlier this year. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017, and their former relationship has been detailed in disturbing court documents over the past few months.

Back in July, the German news outlet RTL reported that Depp and Hermann met at The Corinthia Hotel in London, reports The Daily Mail. Hermann reportedly "her phone number on a piece of paper and slid it between the strings of his guitar" and they "spoke on the phone a lot." Hermann is a fashion designer and model, born in Munich. She has been appearing on Made in Chelsea since 2013. As The Daily Mail previously reported, she is a graduate of the Marangoni Fashion Institute in Milan.

After Heard and Depp divorced, Heard accused him of being abusive, claims the actor has denied. The most recent shocking details about their relationship have surfaced in Depp's ongoing libel lawsuit with News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, and executive editor Dan Wootton. He filed the lawsuit in 2018 over an article describing him as a "wife-beater."

In her witness statement in the case, Heard described her 2015 visit to Australia to see Depp as a "three-day hostage situation," PEOPLE reported in July. "We were due to be there for three days on our own, but it was only when I arrived that I realized I was trapped in this remote place without any means to leave and that Johnny had already been using and had a bag of drugs," Heard wrote. During the three days, there were "extreme acts of psychological, physical, emotional and other forms of violence," the Aquaman star claimed, calling it the "worst thing I have ever been through." Depp claimed Heard put a cigarette out in his face and threw a bottle at him, allegations Heard denied.

A verdict in the libel case is expected soon. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Heard's lawyers are expecting Depp's to serve papers in the U.S. that would force her to give more evidence in court on their marriage. Back in March 2019, Depp sued Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she said she was the victim of domestic violence. "No matter what the outcome [of Depp's case against The Sun], Amber is preparing for round two, but if Johnny wins his case against The Sun then that's it, he will go and go," a source told the Daily Mail. "This could go on for years to come."