Johnny Depp Appears Pale in Concert Videos Raising Health Questions

Johnny Depp’s appearance became a hot topic of conversation on Saturday after he appeared to look unwell while posing for photos with a number of fans.

“I think my hero looks ill,” one fan wrote on Facebook, while another added, “He looks thin.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Depp is currently on tour with the rock band supergroup Hollywood Vampire (comprised of Depp, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry), and based on video of a recent performance, Depp has been looking noticeable skinny for a number of weeks.

The YouTube account “Jim Powers” uploaded a video of Depp performing the David Bowie song “Heroes” in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at concert on May 21.

Cooper recently gave an interview with United Kingdom publication Evening Standard and had nothing but positive things to say about Depp, saying he’s “as good as anybody I’ve worked with.”

“He’s not new to playing on stage — people are going to be very surprised when they hear him play because they know him as Jack Sparrow,” Cooper said. “When they see a guitar in this band they’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t have any idea he could play like that.’”

“He’s a real guitar player,” Cooper added. “I wouldn’t be working with anybody that wasn’t as good as anybody I’ve worked with normally.”

There have been no official reports of Depp suffering from any type of illness.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor found himself in a bit of hot water in early May when it was reported he attempted to fight a crew member on a film set.

Page Six reported that while filming the crime movie City of Lies, a location manager was trying to inform Depp that the permit for filming on a busy Los Angeles street had expired and that they needed to wrap up shooting.

Depp, who a source claimed had been “smoking and drinking all day on set,” became enraged when he was approached.

“He was 6 inches away, yelling, ‘Who are you? You have no right!’” the source said.

The crew member explained the situation, but Depp allegedly retaliated with a punch to the crew member’s ribs. Depp was pulled away from the scene, but not before shouting “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!”

Brad Furman, the director of the film, released a statement claiming the whole situation was blown out of proportion.

“Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists,” Furman said. “He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”