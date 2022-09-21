Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate Sold Over Asking Price
Johnny Cash had a palatial home built for himself in his lifetime, and it just sold for an exorbitant price. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house recently sold for $1.85 million – about $55,000 more than the price it was listed for back in June. Photos from the real estate listing allow us to take a virtual tour of the house from the comfort of home.
Cash commissioned this house built to his own preferences back in 1961, intending to raise his family there when he wasn't on tour. It has a total of 4,500 square feet of living space, and a total footprint of about six acres. The house is in the rural town of Casitas Springs, California, and it includes expansive wild fields that may have helped inspire some of Cash's music.
Cash reportedly intended to raise his family at the house in Casitas Springs, but it didn't work out that way for him. He and his wife, Vivian Liberto, moved into the house in 1961 with their four daughters – Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara – but in 1966 Liberto filed for divorce.
The house has many of the original features envisioned by Cash, and it is certainly still a piece of music industry history. Scroll on for a tour of the house that Cash had built for his family.
Exterior
From the outside you can see the sprawling size of Cash's home – but also the size of the landscape it is nestled in.
Living Space
These photos give a good sense of the combination of rustic and modern aesthetics at work here. The main living space uses natural wood to for a down-to-earth feel while other parts of the home are painted white and furnished differently.
Fireplace
The wrap-around fireplace is one of the central features of this house. It doesn't seem to lend itself well to a TV mount or other modern uses, but for those that love a rustic look this is a unique feature to have.
Wall-Mounted Turntable
Another feature attributed to Cash by the listing agents is this wall-mounted turntable. It has been preserved since the house was originally built.
Bedroom 1
There are two primary bedrooms in this house – reportedly built that way because of Cash's tendency to work through the night.
Bedroom 2
The second bedroom has a sliding door that opens right into the pool area and the patio. Cash was reportedly apt to host barbecues here and even play music for his neighbors.
Studio
This studio has reportedly been preserved since Cash's time as well. He would have worked through the night in here composing some of the songs that made him famous for the rest of his life.
View
The view from Cash's property was one of the main attractions for the singer. In particular, he was reportedly fond of the flowers that bloomed here all year round.
Town Pride
Finally, it's clear that Casitas Springs is still proud to have been Cash's home for so many years – even if the singer himself spent much of that time on tour.