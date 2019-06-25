John Stamos Breaks Silence on ‘Full House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin’s Scandal

Months after news of Lori Loughlin‘s alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal broke, Fuller House co-star John Stamos is ready to talk about it.

The actor did not tell Entertainment Tonight whether a decision about Loughlin’s future on the Netflix series had been reached. He did say that he intended to speak with executives involved in the show in the near future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” Stamos told the outlet. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it.”

He continued, “It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

Stamos said the fifth and final season of Fuller House will be split into two parts. Both will have nine episodes each. A premiere date for the upcoming season hasn’t yet been announced.

While Stamos didn’t say whether Loughlin will be removed from Fuller House as a result of her alleged involvement in the scandal, in which she’s accused of having paid a significant amount to get her daughters admitted to a California university as part of the crew team despite never participating in the sport, she has lost other jobs.

The Hallmark Channel cut ties with the actress after the scandal, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s been removed from Fuller House. She was never a series regular on the show.

Despite the reports, Fuller House stars have been shying away from speaking about it. Candace Cameron Bure also said she was unaware of Loughlin’s fate on the Netflix series.

“It hasn’t been discussed,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I have absolutely no answer for it, and Netflix has not even spoken about it, so I have no answer.”

The college admissions scandal broke in March. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it charged 50 people, including Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli. Coaches, admissions counselors and other parents were also implicated. Those accused were said to have falsified SAT scores and lied about kids participating in athletics in an effort to be admitted to various colleges.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant named William “Rick” Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Singer. Prosecutors alleged that the foundation was set up to accept bribes. The money Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid to get their two children, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted into the University of Southern California.

Singer admitted his guilt in the scam, revealing that he was the ringleader. He pleaded guilty to several different charges.

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on a charge of fraud and money laundering in April, too. The pair could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.