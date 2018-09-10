John Mayer Pays Tribute to Mac Miller in Emotional Post

Mac Miller passed away on Friday, Sept. 7, with dozens of celebrities using social media to mourn the late rapper.

John Mayer shared his own tribute to Miller in a pair of Instagram posts over the weekend, the first a blank photo alongside which Mayer expressed his sadness over his friend’s death.

“I’m so sad that you couldn’t stay, Mac,” Mayer wrote. “I’m so terribly sad.”

His second post was a longer tribute to the rapper, with Mayer sharing an emotional caption alongside a photo of the late star.

“This was going to be Mac Miller‘s year. He made a quantum leap in his music,” he wrote. “That’s incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway. You don’t get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in.”

Mayer and Miller previously collaborated on Miller’s song “Small Worlds” and developed a friendship, which Mayer detailed in his post.

“He was so funny I just kind of stopped typing ‘LOL’ back in our texts,” he shared. “Mac was, to me, on permanent LOL status. I gave him whatever guidance I thought I had the right to, having been through the press ringer in the past and wanting him to understand that none of that noise could ever really take a bite out of the music he was about to put out.”

Mayer also wrote about the last time he saw his friend perform, calling Miller’s show and band “unreal.”

“The last time I saw him, he was playing Hotel Cafe’ in Los Angeles for a crowd of 100 people,” the musician recalled. “He was nervous, and honest about it with the audience. I thought that was so endearing, especially seeing as he would go on to play one of the best sets I’d seen in a very long time. His band was unreal. Mac put in the work. He made his best album and formed the band that was weeks away from becoming a breakout live sensation.”

“Believe me when I say that,” he concluded. “I send my love and support to everyone who knew him better, because what relative little I did, I just adored.”

Miller released his last album, Swimming, in August, and was set to embark on a headlining tour in support of the project next month.

“Go get tickets for tour,” the 26-year-old’s last tweet read. “I’m bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

