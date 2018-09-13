John Legend Responds With 2 Words About Joining ‘The Voice’

John Legend is “so excited” to join The Voice as a coach in the spring’s season 16. The EGOT winner said as much on Twitter on Thursday, retweeting an article about his addition to the cast of the singing competition.

Legend, 39, also shared a complete statement on social media alongside a promo for The Voice that included his photo.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of @NBCTheVoice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” he tweeted on Thursday. The tweet has since been deleted.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news Thursday afternoon, announcing that Legend would join the spring panel of returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Legend will reportedly replace Jennifer Hudson, who coached the 13th and upcoming 15th seasons.

Clarkson has been a judge on the show since season 14, having first appeared in season 2 as a part-time adviser and returning in season 13 in the same role. Levine and Shelton have been longtime coaches (and good-natured rivals) ever since the show premiered in 2011.

Sources told THR that Legend approached NBC with the intent to join the cast of The Voice.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure,” Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC, told THR. “His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

Legend will join the cast hot off his role as Jesus Christ in NBC’s acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, for which he recently won an Emmy as a producer — boosting him into history as an EGOT winner.

Having won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, Legend made history as the first ever African American man to win an EGOT. He also became the second-youngest person to accomplish the feat. He won his first (of 10) Grammys in 2006, earned a Tony as a producer on 2017’s Jitney and won an Oscar for writing 2015’s Selma‘s “Glory” with Common.

Before Legend makes his debut as a coach, fans will watch as Clarkson, Levine, Shelton and Hudson coach their way through season 15 in hopes of a victory. Country music singer Thomas Rhett will join Clarkson’s team as a part-time adviser, while singer and producer CeeLo Green will join Levine and Keith Urban will join Shelton.

And for the first time ever, The Voice will have a fifth coach: Country music artist Kelsea Ballerini will serve as the season’s Comeback Stage coach, coaching the artists through a series of Comeback Battles. Two artists will earn the chance to compete for America’s vote, and the winner will earn a spot on the competition’s live shows that kick off in November.

It remains to be seen who Legend will team up with during his time on the show in the spring.

Season 15 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.