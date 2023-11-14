Joel McHale Reveals How He Will Spend Holiday Season (Exclusive)

Joel McHale has had a great 2023 as he appeared in three movies and two television shows. And now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end, it's likely we'll see more of the 51-year-old actor, comedian and television presenter in 2024. But before McHale tackles the new year, he's ready to spend some quality time with his family, and PopCulture.com spoke to him about how he will be spending the holiday season.

"We will go to tropical and sunny Seattle," McHale jokingly told PopCulture. "And, oh wait, it will be raining sideways and the sun goes down at 3:30 in the afternoon. Yeah, that's where my wife and I, we're from there. Her mom is there, my parents are there, my brother's there, her brother's there. So we have one of those vacations that's kind of not a vacation, it's running around. It's how it goes in the holidays. And so yeah, we will go there. I don't know if you've been there, but it can get pretty damp. But the summers are beautiful. And we moved away from there quite a long time ago. But we love going back."

McHale also talked about who is the hardest person to get a gift for during the holiday season. "My mom and dad are like, 'We don't know what to get you.' And they say it every year," the Community star said. "So I'm like, 'You say this every year, and then you are like, we just got you a lovely card.' I'm like, 'That's fine, fine.' And I've said to them, 'Just give me a bottle of something.' And you think that I'm trying to tie this right back into Drizly, it's dovetailing perfectly. I'm just, 'Get me some wine, just get me some spirits and I'll be happy.'"

Speaking of bottles, McHale has partnered with Drizly, an online drinks marketplace, for the launch of the company's first-ever gift registry. Shoppers on Drizly can pick and share a personalized gift register of their most sought-after beer, wine and spirits. And with the registry, Drizly shoppers can also eliminate the guesswork of gifting to make sure they get the perfect gift for anyone.

(Photo: Courtesy of Drizly)

"It is a perfect partnership," McHale said. "I don't know about you, but sometimes you get bottles and gifts and drinks that you're like, oh, well maybe someone will have that, not me! Sure, people might love Peach Schnapps, but it may not be what everyone wants. So I made my list and now I can go in and fulfill other people's lists with gifts, and it really changes everything. You don't have to do as much guessing or hand-wringing to figure out what somebody wants."