Joel McHale Channels His Inner Adventure Man for Meaty New Endeavor (Exclusive)

Beloved comedian, actor and television host Joel McHale is taking his love for meat to new heights — literally! The Stargirl actor's passion for steak is getting some major elevation thanks to his newest partnership with Certified Angus Beef. Snagging the most exclusive and extreme dinner reservation of the year, McHale gets a chance to channel his inner adventure man, a la Bear Grylls as he hikes to the top of a cliff for a once-in-a-lifetime fine dining experience in the Rocky Mountains complete with helmets and harnesses!



While in conversation with PopCulture.com about the new endeavor, the passionate meat eater admits the whole thing is very thrilling. Even though he most humbly still questions how they could have chosen him over anyone else. "[Certified Angus Beef] probably made a mistake in hiring me because I won't stop talking about it. But they came to me and said, 'Hey, you want to kind of do the Ultimate Dining experience?' I guess the ultimate pop-up and have a five-course Michelin starred meal basically on the side of a cliff — there is a platform bolted."

(Photo: Certified Angus Beef)

Astonished by the whole event, McHale admits to PopCulture.com that he's still stunned over the details of this campaign with the rancher-driven nonprofit focused on beef demand and ranch profitability. "It really is just a platform sticking out of the sheer face of a rock," he said. "Chef Ashley and I, we're going to repel down and then we have a table and chairs and steaks and food and sides and other things. I don't think there's a psalm that they're going to lower down because if you start drinking on the side of a cliff it could get a little dangerous. But, it's wild!"

Explaining just why he got involved with Certified Angus Beef, McHale, who loves cooking and grilling in his spare time admits it's all about the nonprofit's creativity. "The company, Certified Angus Beef, is a group of cattlemen and cattlewomen and ranchers who 40 years ago were like, 'We need to somehow codify and measure taste, and we're going to make up our own rules!' And they've been around for 40 years now. If you've ever had their meat, it's terrific. I cook all the time. According to my wife, I cook steak too much. And then I was like, 'Two meals a day is too much? Okay, I guess this is where I'll be sleeping on the couch.'"



Sharing how it's a way to showcase the company's innovative ways to bring their tender, juicy and full of flavor meat to your table, McHale says it boils down to Certified Angus Beef working to transform your dining experience. "It's a way to kind of highlight Certified Angus Beef and go, this is how creative, this is how extreme we will go to show you the stuff that we'll do with our incredible cuts of meat," the Community star said. "I am very excited and did not play softball or tennis or run around too much this week because I was so excited and didn't want to turn an ankle right before I got here because then they would've to carry me up the side of the hill, which I'm very heavy."

(Photo: Certified Angus Beef)

McHale, who explored slot canyons of Arizona with Bear Grylls in 2019 for an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, adds he is someone who loves to do adventure and extreme sports when he can, so it was a no-brainer to take part in the latest campaign with Certified Angus Beef.

"This is something I really have always loved, like swimming with sharks for Shark Week. I couldn't be happier. I was like, 'Just cover me in fish blood and I'll jump in the water and find the sharks!' I love stuff like that. I got to fly with the Thunderbirds years ago. I don't know if it's because I have a death wish or just I have to see how much adrenaline my body can produce. But when they said, 'Oh, you'll be on the side of a cliff and eating your favorite thing on the planet,' I'm like, 'Have I gone to heaven? Is this what heaven is? Just always eating on the side of a cliff beautiful cuts of meat.' I feel like they came up with this idea and someone there, thank God, whoever it is, I owe them, thought of me. You can tell I'm stammering. I'm so excited!"

