Joe Rogan Reacts to Fans Getting Tattoos of His Face

Joe Rogan has a lot of fans getting tattoos of his face, and the podcaster is now reacting to the inked tributes. Over on his Instagram page, Rogan occasionally shares pictures of some of the more elaborate tattoos he is sent. Most commonly the art includes Rogan with a third eye and/or aliens. In a caption on the most recent one, Rogan quipped, "Cleeeeeeearly this s— is getting out of hand."

The reactions from his followers have been fairly mixed as well, with some digging the ink and others baffled as to why anyone would do this to themselves. "Really don't understand why people would do this," one person commented, then adding a laughing face emoji. "These tattoos are incredible tho," someone else offered. At least one follower had an interesting take on this matter, asking Rogen, "Have you considered people get the tattoos because you post them?" This question seems to imply that it's possible people continue to get tattoos of the comedian because he continues to share them on his social media."

In another post featuring a fan tattoo of Rogan joked, "Surely [they’re going to run out of people willing to do this soon." Most of Rogan's followers aren't so sure that'll happen, and some of them are even worried about those who would take their fandom so far. "Yeah, I would steer clear of any fan that tats your face on them," one person commented. "I don't care how much I enjoy it, Joe, that's some [psycho] s—."

It's not just Rogan's fans who are all inked up, as the podcast host himself also has some tattoos. Most notably, he has a massive Gautam Buddha tattoo on his left arm. According to Body Art Guru, Rogan has a very interesting explanation behind the tattoo, which also features a third eye, a snake, and "a chemical structure of some chemical compound inscribed in between the figure."

The outlet states that Rogan explained "this tattoo as some other dimension that we visit in our sleep under the influence of a drug called DMT that is secreted while we are in a deep sleep. He believes the figure to be the alien that communicated to him while he was in the other dimension." Rogan also has a tribal tattoo on his right arm, but the meaning behind it is unexplained.