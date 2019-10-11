Joaquin Phoenix Gets in Car Accident With Paramedics Truck

Joaquin Phoenix is uninjured after a fender bender in West Hollywood on Thursday afternoon when he rear ended a parked fire department vehicle. The Joker actor reportedly was making a right turn out of a parking lot when his Tesla scraped the bumper of an unoccupied Los Angeles County Fire Department truck, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The news outlet reported that Phoenix parked and tracked down the paramedics, who were on a call, and explained that he simply misjudged the turn. Sources said that police were called, everyone exchanged insurance information and that a damage report was taken because Los Angeles County property was damaged.

Phoenix’s Tesla reportedly got the worst of the accident, with damage to the right front quarter panel. The firetruck reportedly sustained only a minor scratch on the bumper.

Phoenix walked away uninjured and unticketed from the minor collision, with sources saying he was “cordial and easy to deal with,” according to TMZ.

Phoenix is enjoying the success of Joker, which grinned its way through its opening weekend at the box office, nabbing a cool $96 million domestically. It broke a record as the biggest October opening of all time, beating out the record previously held by Venom.

It’s been an eventful couple of months for Phoenix, who got engaged to actress Rooney Mara earlier this year, according to Us Weekly, who confirmed what fans had been speculating for months in July. Rooney, 34, was spotted sporting a massive diamond ring on her left hand during an animal right march with Phoenix, 44, in May.

Rooney and Phoenix first met in 2013 when they worked together on Her, but didn’t start dating until three years later in 2016. They made their red carpet debut in 2017 at Cannes Film Festival, confirming their romance. Phoenix revealed in a 2017 interview with T Magazine that they were living together, but very little is known about their relationship other than that, as the couple has kept their personal lives out of the spotlight.

Photo credit: STEFANIE LOOS / Contributor / Getty